iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

