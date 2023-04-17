Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,336,570 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 398,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,968,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.65 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

