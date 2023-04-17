101,680 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

