iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

