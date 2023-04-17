McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $362.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.10. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

