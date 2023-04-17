Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.55.

Shares of META stock opened at $221.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

