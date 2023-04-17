Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,877 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 94.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $195.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.03 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.