Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 13,296 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day moving average of $491.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

