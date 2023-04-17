Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of GIS opened at $86.56 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

