Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2,964.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 4.8 %

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

