Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.