iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $414.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.