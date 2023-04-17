Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,899 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

