Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

