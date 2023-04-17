Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,285 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $157.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

