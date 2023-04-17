Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

ED stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

