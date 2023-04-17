Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 98,051 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,051 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,951,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,586,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

