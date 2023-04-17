Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,258 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

