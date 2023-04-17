NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

