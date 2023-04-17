Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $3.60 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

