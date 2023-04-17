Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 44.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 4.2 %

ASML stock opened at $638.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $645.29 and a 200-day moving average of $586.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.