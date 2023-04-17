Meredith Wealth Planning Makes New $697,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 332,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $202.35 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.