Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

PAYX opened at $107.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

