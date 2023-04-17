Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,734,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

