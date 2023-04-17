AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 6th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $138.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

