Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $472.57 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

