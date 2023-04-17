iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

