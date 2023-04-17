TFG Advisers LLC Sells 732 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.46 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

