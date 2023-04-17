Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $152.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

