AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $138.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

