Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $3,810,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 32,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $472.57 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

