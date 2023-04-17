TFG Advisers LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

