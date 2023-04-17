Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,738.30 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,615.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,542.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

