Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,625 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

IDEX stock opened at $219.53 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

