Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

FOJCY opened at $3.08 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.