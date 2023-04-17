NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. HSBC cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

NN Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. NN Group has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

