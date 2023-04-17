HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
OTCMKTS HOCFF opened at C$85.80 on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$46.95 and a 1-year high of C$90.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.28.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
