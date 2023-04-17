First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,410. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.39 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

