Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS NCPCF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
