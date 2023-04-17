Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS NCPCF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

