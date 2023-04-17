Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Expands By 44.4%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
Capital Bancorp stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
