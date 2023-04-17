Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNGL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 667,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 25.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 270,125 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNGL opened at $10.80 on Monday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.