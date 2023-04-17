Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 36.4%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBFV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.73 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

