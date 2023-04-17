JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 387.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

