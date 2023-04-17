JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.
