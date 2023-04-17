Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Expands By 23.5%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Taikisha stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

