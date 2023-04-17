Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Expands By 44.4%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.31 on Monday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
