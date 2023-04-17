Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBX shares. TheStreet lowered Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

