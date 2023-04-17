Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increases By 36.9%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.41.

ETR opened at $107.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

