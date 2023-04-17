Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 36.7% in March

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.64 on Monday. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 572,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Articles

