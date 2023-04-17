OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.1 days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.