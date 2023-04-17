OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.1 days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.