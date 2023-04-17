Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance
Shares of BRLT opened at $3.76 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.