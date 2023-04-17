Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of BRLT opened at $3.76 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

